Number of people in hospital with Covid now over 500

Digital Desk Staff

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in hospitals stands at 513, of which 99 are in ICU.

As the Irish Examiner reports, this is an increase of 16 hospitalisations on the same time yesterday.

It is the first time since early March that more than 500 patients with Covid-19 are being treated in hospitals around the country.

The number of people being treated for Covid-19 in ICU is at its highest number since March 9th.

The Department of Health confirmed a further 1,845 cases of the virus yesterday.

The HSE says it has seen a slight increase in the uptake of Covid-19 vaccinations over the past number of days.

Damien McCallion, head of the HSE's national vaccination programme, said they have seen some positive figures in recent days, noting that since Thursday, there has been an increase of between 800 to 1,000 coming forward for a vaccine per day to about 2,000 people per day.

Mr McCallion said they were running a campaign over the next 10 days to encourage those who are unvaccinated to come forward.

The campaign aims to provide people with information in relation to the Covid-19 vaccine.

There will be specific campaigns targeting groups that are particularly vulnerable, including the medically vulnerable.

According to Mr McCallion, more than 60 per cent of those in ICU are currently unvaccinated.