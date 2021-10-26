Gardaí and animal charity remove 21 animals from Co Tipperary property

Sarah Slater

Twenty-one animals have been removed from a Co Tipperary property in a joint operation by gardaí and an animal charity.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) said it had been working with gardaí on a planned operation aimed at targeting serious breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

A man was arrested by gardaí at the scene for obstructing the search.

Some 18 dogs and three cats were removed from the property and are now in ISPCA care.

They are being assessed by veterinary surgeons and are not currently available for rehoming, the charity said.

The charity is advising anyone with animal welfare concerns to report them online at ispca.ie/cruelty, to call the charity on 0818 515 515 or to email helpline@ispca.ie.