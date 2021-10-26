Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 11:54

Gardaí and animal charity remove 21 animals from Co Tipperary property

A man was arrested by gardaí at the scene for obstructing the search
Gardaí and animal charity remove 21 animals from Co Tipperary property

Sarah Slater

Twenty-one animals have been removed from a Co Tipperary property in a joint operation by gardaí and an animal charity.

The Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) said it had been working with gardaí on a planned operation aimed at targeting serious breaches of the Animal Health and Welfare Act.

A man was arrested by gardaí at the scene for obstructing the search.

Twenty-one animals have been removed from a Co Tipperary property. Photo: ISPCA.

Twenty-one animals have been removed from a Co Tipperary property. Photo: ISPCA.

Twenty-one animals have been removed from a Co Tipperary property. Photo: ISPCA.

Some 18 dogs and three cats were removed from the property and are now in ISPCA care.

They are being assessed by veterinary surgeons and are not currently available for rehoming, the charity said.

The charity is advising anyone with animal welfare concerns to report them online at ispca.ie/cruelty, to call the charity on 0818 515 515 or to email helpline@ispca.ie.

More in this section

Artist selling lifetime of work in bid to buy home after being turned down for mortgage Artist selling lifetime of work in bid to buy home after being turned down for mortgage
UK Brexit minister sets December deadline for reaching protocol agreement with EU UK Brexit minister sets December deadline for reaching protocol agreement with EU
Almost 800 children waiting more than two years for surgery, new figures show Almost 800 children waiting more than two years for surgery, new figures show
Ireland is Facebook’s ‘laundrette’ for tax avoidance, claims Denis O’Brien

Ireland is Facebook’s ‘laundrette’ for tax avoidance, claims Denis O’Brien

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more