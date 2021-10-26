Gardaí seize €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herb

Gardaí have seized suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb worth €150,000 following the search of a house in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on Monday.

The search happened at 9pm on Monday night by gardaí from Carrickmacross Garda Station as part of Operation Tara.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under the Drugs Trafficking Act.

This is one of many search operations carried out by the gardaí under Operation Tara which was launched in July to tackle illegal drug dealing across the State.