Tue, 26 Oct, 2021 - 11:26

Gardaí seize €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herb

The search happened at 9pm on Monday night by gardaí from Carrickmacross Garda Station as part of Operation Tara.
Gardaí seize €150,000 worth of suspected cannabis plants and herb

Gardaí have seized suspected cannabis plants and cannabis herb worth €150,000 following the search of a house in Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan, on Monday.

The search happened at 9pm on Monday night by gardaí from Carrickmacross Garda Station as part of Operation Tara.

A man in his late 20s was arrested at the scene and is being detained at Carrickmacross Garda Station under the Drugs Trafficking Act.

This is one of many search operations carried out by the gardaí under Operation Tara which was launched in July to tackle illegal drug dealing across the State.

More in this section

Artist selling lifetime of work in bid to buy home after being turned down for mortgage Artist selling lifetime of work in bid to buy home after being turned down for mortgage
UK Brexit minister sets December deadline for reaching protocol agreement with EU UK Brexit minister sets December deadline for reaching protocol agreement with EU
Almost 800 children waiting more than two years for surgery, new figures show Almost 800 children waiting more than two years for surgery, new figures show
Ireland is Facebook’s ‘laundrette’ for tax avoidance, claims Denis O’Brien

Ireland is Facebook’s ‘laundrette’ for tax avoidance, claims Denis O’Brien

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more