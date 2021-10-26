Lidl plans €11m investment for new store in Dublin’s Clonshaugh

Lidl Ireland plans to invest €11 million in a new “state-of-the-art” store in Clonshaugh, Dublin.

The supermarket chain on Tuesday welcomed a decision from An Bord Pleanála to grant permission for the store in Dublin 17.

It said the project will create 35 new permanent jobs with the retailer, as well as 80 more local construction jobs through its development phase.

Construction is scheduled to begin onsite early next year, with a mid-summer opening for the store. Lidl said its plans for the store involve “impressive sustainability elements”, with the store to be built to an A1 energy rated standard.

“The A1 energy rated store will optimise the building’s design, usage of materials, and reduced energy consumption through the use of energy systems such as solar PV panels, energy efficient heat pumps, and LED lighting, which in turn, reduces green-house gas emissions,” the retailer said.

It added that the new store will also provide a “superior shopping experience” for customers, with a “spacious interior layout, high ceilings and wide aisles.”

Local community

Brian Smyth, regional property executive for Lidl Ireland, said the retailer also has plans to invest in the local community.

“We are delighted to announce that planning permission has been granted for the development of a new store in Clonshaugh, Co Dublin,” he said.

“We are determined to support the local community through this project by fundraising for local Ladies Gaelic Football clubs, schools, and charity groups in the locality. We are also generating more funding for youth mental health services in North Dublin City through our charity partner, Jigsaw.

“Not only is Lidl committed to providing its customers with high quality produce at market leading value, but we also strive to support the local communities of our stores and customers.”