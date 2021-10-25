Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 17:39

Dublin Fire Brigade plead with public to only attend organised events over Halloween

The emergency fire service have also warned people not to purchase or use fireworks and to avoid attending bonfires.
Dublin Fire Brigade plead with public to only attend organised events over Halloween

Dublin Fire Brigade have asked the public to only attend organised events over the Halloween period.

The emergency fire service have also warned people not to purchase or use fireworks and to avoid attending bonfires.

Speaking to Newstalk, Assistant Chief Fire Officer, John Guilfoyle, said every Halloween people end up with 'life changing injuries' due to these activities.

“Unfortunately our paramedics, year after year, witness and get people on our ambulances with severe burns, facial injuries, we have often seen people with loss of sight, loss of limbs, people have lost fingers, and they are life changing injuries,” Mr Guilfoyle said.

He also urged the public to be respectful of the fire service if they do show up at an incident on Halloween.

This plea follows persistent concerns over staffing issues at Dublin Fire Brigade in the run-up to the services busiest time of year.

More in this section

Almost 800 children waiting more than two years for surgery, new figures show Almost 800 children waiting more than two years for surgery, new figures show
Ireland is Facebook’s ‘laundrette’ for tax avoidance, claims Denis O’Brien Ireland is Facebook’s ‘laundrette’ for tax avoidance, claims Denis O’Brien
Covid: 1,725 cases, hospital numbers rise to 473 Covid: 1,725 cases, hospital numbers rise to 473
Artist selling lifetime of work in bid to buy home after being turned down for mortgage

Artist selling lifetime of work in bid to buy home after being turned down for mortgage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more