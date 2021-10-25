Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 16:04

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following hit-and-run incident in Galway

The collision occurred on the R336 road between Furbo and Spiddal at approximately 8:30pm when a car collided with a male pedestrian near the Furbo Church.
Gardaí appeal for witnesses following hit-and-run incident in Galway

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses of a serious hit-and-run road traffic collision which happened in Galway on Sunday night.

The collision occurred on the R336 road between Furbo and Spiddal at approximately 8:30pm when a car collided with a male pedestrian near the Furbo Church.

The man, aged in his 40s, was taken to University Hospital Galway following the collision to be treated for serious injuries, with the driver of the car failing to remain at the scene.

The road is currently closed with diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward or for anyone with camera footage who was travelling on the R336 between Furbo and Spiddal on Sunday night to make footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Salthill Garda Station on 091 514 720, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

More in this section

Ireland is Facebook’s ‘laundrette’ for tax avoidance, claims Denis O’Brien Ireland is Facebook’s ‘laundrette’ for tax avoidance, claims Denis O’Brien
Almost 800 children waiting more than two years for surgery, new figures show Almost 800 children waiting more than two years for surgery, new figures show
Covid: 1,725 cases, hospital numbers rise to 473 Covid: 1,725 cases, hospital numbers rise to 473
Artist selling lifetime of work in bid to buy home after being turned down for mortgage

Artist selling lifetime of work in bid to buy home after being turned down for mortgage

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more