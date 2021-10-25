Mon, 25 Oct, 2021 - 13:24

Woman (20s) seriously injured after Dublin hit-and-run

The victim was walking on Priorswood Road in Dublin 17 on Sunday night
Woman (20s) seriously injured after Dublin hit-and-run

A young woman has suffered serious injuries following a hit-and-run incident involving a motorbike on Sunday night.

The victim, who is aged in her 20s, was walking on Priorswood Road in Dublin 17 at 11.15pm on Sunday when she was struck by the bike.

The motorcycle rider fled the scene. The woman was taken to Beaumont Hospital where she is receiving treatment for serious injuries.

The road has been closed while forensic collision investigations examine the scene. Diversions have been put in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Coolock Garda station on 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Ireland is Facebook’s ‘laundrette’ for tax avoidance, claims Denis O’Brien Ireland is Facebook’s ‘laundrette’ for tax avoidance, claims Denis O’Brien
Could going nuclear help Ireland achieve its climate targets? Could going nuclear help Ireland achieve its climate targets?
Artist selling lifetime of work in bid to buy home after being turned down for mortgage Artist selling lifetime of work in bid to buy home after being turned down for mortgage
Almost 800 children waiting more than two years for surgery, new figures show

Almost 800 children waiting more than two years for surgery, new figures show

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more