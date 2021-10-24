INMO calls for healthcare worker booster vaccines with 1,800 currently out of work

James Cox

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) has called on the Government to provide booster vaccines for healthcare workers, with 1,800 currently out of work.

The representative body said over 371 nurses and midwives have contracted Covid-19 in the past month, accounting for over 26.2 per cent of infected healthcare workers in that period.

INMO General Secretary Phil Ní Sheaghdha said: “The level of infection rate of healthcare workers is going in the wrong direction, and it is especially concerning given the time of year. The reported workplace outbreaks are highest in workplaces that are described as health care settings including acute hospitals, clearly this increases the risks for those working in these environments.

"Many in the over-60 cohort that have been recommended to receive a booster in the coming weeks would have received the AstraZeneca vaccine. Many healthcare workers received this vaccine in late January and February.

Protections

“Nurses and midwives are now exhausted from working since February 2020 in this pressurised environment, wearing PPE and in many instances unable to avail of annual leave due to high absence levels. We know exhaustion adds to their vulnerability and coupled with exposure to very high levels of this virus in their workplace, it is now imperative that they are afforded the maximum protections available including booster vaccines.

“As supply is not an issue, thankfully, and the HSE advise that vaccinators are available to administer, we must insist that frontline HCWs are prioritised for an mRNA vaccine booster now."

The HSE confirmed to the INMO that 1,800 healthcare workers are currently out of work.

The organisation has written to the chief medical officer and the chair of the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) calling for Covid-19 vaccine boosters to be provided to frontline healthcare workers.