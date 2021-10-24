Sinn Féin support rises to 33% - poll

James Cox

A new opinion poll has revealed one-third of voters would support Sinn Féin in an election.

The latest Business Post/Red C poll shows support for the opposition party has reached 33 per cent, the highest level of support it has ever received in a Red C poll.

It represents a four-point improvement on a poll last month.

Fine Gael is down three points to 25 per cent, Fianna Fáil drops by one to 12 per cent, and the Green Party remains on 4 per cent.

The Social Democrats are up one point to 6 per cent, Labour stands at 5 per cent, People Before Profit at 3 per cent and independents down one to 9 per cent.

The poll suggests the boost in support for Sinn Féin is down to fears over the rise in the cost of living, with 98 per cent of the party's voters concerned and 94 per cent of overall voters concerned.

The poll will be a worry to the Coalition partners as it suggests satisfaction with the Government is falling among voters.