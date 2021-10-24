Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 12:24

Covid: 1,725 cases, hospital numbers rise to 473

The latest figures show 473 people are now being treated in hospital for the virus - an increase of 23 since yesterday
Covid: 1,725 cases, hospital numbers rise to 473

James Cox

A further 1,725 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State today.

The latest figures show 473 people are now being treated in hospital for the virus - an increase of 23 since yesterday.

There are 97 coronavirus patients in intensive care units, which is an increase of four since Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has warned up to 150 people could be in ICU with Covid by the end of November.

In an interview with Newstalk, Micheál Martin said: “There are a lot of things going on. First of all, we are in a much different space than we were last year in the sense that we have vaccination and 93 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated.

“There is concern out there, and I am concerned about the rising numbers.”

Asked about Nphet modelling for case numbers over the winter, Mr Martin said: “There is the optimistic model, there is the pessimistic model.

“You could be looking at up to 150 in ICU by the end of November. That would be serious in terms of the wider impact on the health service.

“But if we all collectively behave, what I mean by that is watch ourselves, be a bit more cautious about how we go about in congregations, we can pull this back.”

More in this section

Fresh bid to identify woman’s body found on beach in 1995 Fresh bid to identify woman’s body found on beach in 1995
Social media: Education rather than restriction is key to children’s online safety Social media: Education rather than restriction is key to children’s online safety
Senator condemns 'abusive mobs' as he introduces Bill to protect private homes from protest Senator condemns 'abusive mobs' as he introduces Bill to protect private homes from protest
Could going nuclear help Ireland achieve its climate targets?

Could going nuclear help Ireland achieve its climate targets?

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more