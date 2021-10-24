Covid: 1,725 cases, hospital numbers rise to 473

James Cox

A further 1,725 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State today.

The latest figures show 473 people are now being treated in hospital for the virus - an increase of 23 since yesterday.

There are 97 coronavirus patients in intensive care units, which is an increase of four since Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Taoiseach has warned up to 150 people could be in ICU with Covid by the end of November.

In an interview with Newstalk, Micheál Martin said: “There are a lot of things going on. First of all, we are in a much different space than we were last year in the sense that we have vaccination and 93 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated.

“There is concern out there, and I am concerned about the rising numbers.”

Asked about Nphet modelling for case numbers over the winter, Mr Martin said: “There is the optimistic model, there is the pessimistic model.

“You could be looking at up to 150 in ICU by the end of November. That would be serious in terms of the wider impact on the health service.

“But if we all collectively behave, what I mean by that is watch ourselves, be a bit more cautious about how we go about in congregations, we can pull this back.”