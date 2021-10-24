Fresh bid to identify woman’s body found on beach in 1995

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Gardaí have renewed an appeal for help in identifying human remains found on a beach in Co Wexford in 1995.

On the morning of December 12th that year, officers were alerted following the discovery of a badly decomposed body at Ballinamona beach in Kilmuckridge.

The remains were removed to the mortuary at Waterford Hospital and, following a postmortem examination, foul play was ruled out.

The pathologist reported the remains to be those of a woman aged between 25 and 40, approximately 5ft 9in (176cm) in height, who had undergone a lot of dental treatment, including a brace fitted on her bottom teeth.

When her body was found, she was wearing a pair of blue Lee jeans (size 33/31) and brown lace-up shoes (size 39), with white socks. There were two Volkswagen keys in the pocket of the jeans.

The Gardaí have appealed for anyone with information about the human remains to contact them (Niall Carson/PA)

The State Pathologist examined the body in April 1996 and confirmed there was no evidence of foul play. The cause of death was deemed to be suspected drowning.

Despite exhaustive inquiries at the time via international policing channels, including Interpol, the dead woman was never identified.

She was buried in Crosstown Cemetery, Wexford, in May 1996.

In November 2007, an exhumation was carried out, and a DNA sample harvested before the remains were re-interred.

The DNA has since been uploaded on to the Interpol database for comparison with profiles from missing persons worldwide but to date no matches have been identified.

– Anyone with information is asked to contact Enniscorthy Garda Station on (053) 924 2580, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.