Sun, 24 Oct, 2021 - 08:51

Woman (70s) dies following Cork house fire

Gardaí and Fire Services were alerted to the incident shortly before 8pm last night
Woman (70s) dies following Cork house fire

James Cox

A woman in her 70s has died following a fire in a house at Silversprings Court in the Mayfield area of Cork city.

Gardaí and Fire Services were alerted to the incident shortly before 8pm last night.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the house, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A postmortem examination will be carried out later at Cork University Hospital.

The Coroner has been notified, and the scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

Gardaí from Mayfield are investigating the incident.

More in this section

Social media: Education rather than restriction is key to children’s online safety Social media: Education rather than restriction is key to children’s online safety
Covid: 2,427 new cases, 449 in hospital Covid: 2,427 new cases, 449 in hospital
Man charged over Co Derry murder Man charged over Co Derry murder
Man arrested as gardaí seize almost half a million euros worth of cannabis in Carlow

Man arrested as gardaí seize almost half a million euros worth of cannabis in Carlow

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more