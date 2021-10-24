Woman (70s) dies following Cork house fire

James Cox

A woman in her 70s has died following a fire in a house at Silversprings Court in the Mayfield area of Cork city.

Gardaí and Fire Services were alerted to the incident shortly before 8pm last night.

The woman, who was the sole occupant of the house, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later.

A postmortem examination will be carried out later at Cork University Hospital.

The Coroner has been notified, and the scene has been preserved for a technical and forensic examination.

Gardaí from Mayfield are investigating the incident.