Lotto: Tonight’s jackpot capped at record €19m for seventh time

Tonight’s Lotto jackpot draw is capped at a record €19.06 million for the seventh time.

The record-breaking jackpot comes after a four-month-long roll, with no winner to claim the top prize.

The jackpot will remain capped until it is won, meaning no additional money will be added to the prize, with the funds that would typically be added instead distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner.

As no additional funds were added to the jackpot in Wednesday night’s draw, 30 players who came within just one number of the jackpot benefited from the prize flow down to the next tier, and won €29,273 each in the midweek draw.

“Lotto players in every town and village throughout the country are eager to see if tonight’s draw will mark the end of the incredible four-month long jackpot roll,” a National Lottery spokesperson said.

“A potential winner of the €19,060,800 in tonight’s draw would become the highest Lotto jackpot winner that we have ever seen in Ireland as well as the country’s newest multi-millionaire.

“So far this year, there have been five jackpot winners with players all over Ireland dreaming of becoming the sixth win of the year.

“We are urging players hoping to celebrate tonight to purchase their tickets early and to avoid queues where possible if purchasing in-store ahead of the 7.45pm cut-off time for sales. Tickets can also be purchased through the National Lottery app or at www.lottery.ie.”

