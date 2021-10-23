Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 12:25

Covid: 2,427 new cases, 449 in hospital

There are 449 coronavirus patients in hospital, with 93 in intensive care units
James Cox

A further 2,427 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State today.

There are 449 coronavirus patients in hospital, with 93 in intensive care units.

Meanwhile, Taoiseach Micheál Martin has warned up to 150 people could be in intensive care with Covid by the end of November.

Mr Martin also said he believed there could be an annual vaccine against the virus in the future and added that he could not predict when the country would return to normal following the pandemic.

In an interview with Newstalk FM, Mr Martin said there was concern about the growing number of Covid cases in the country.

The Taoiseach said: “There are a lot of things going on. First of all, we are in a much different space than we were last year in the sense that we have vaccination and 93 per cent of the population have been fully vaccinated.

“There is concern out there, and I am concerned about the rising numbers.”

Asked about Nphet modelling for case numbers over the winter, Mr Martin said: “There is the optimistic model, there is the pessimistic model.

“You could be looking at up to 150 in ICU by the end of November. That would be serious in terms of the wider impact on the health service.

“But if we all collectively behave, what I mean by that is watch ourselves, be a bit more cautious about how we go about in congregations, we can pull this back.” - Additional reporting from Press Association

