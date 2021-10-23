Irish singer Dermot Kennedy makes history on world stage

Sarah Slater

Irish singer/songwriter Dermot Kennedy has made history by becoming the first artist to sell out three shows in one of the UK’s most important venues.

The Dublin native, who has seen his popularity soar with sold-out gigs, was announced on Friday to have clinched the title at London’s Alexandra Palace thanks to his debut album Without Fear.

Reacting to his success Kennedy said: “Things like this really stop me in my tracks. Thank you for everything. I feel your love constantly, no matter where I am.”

His debut studio album was released in October 2019. The album peaked at number one on the Irish Albums Chart. The album includes the singles Moments Passed, Power Over Me, Lost and Outnumbered.

The Giants singer has been performing in the US as part of his Better Days Are Coming Tour and in the UK and Ireland as part of a tour which was postponed due to Covid-19 restrictions.

Speaking recently to Billboard, the Rathcoole man said: "Being Irish means so much to me. I’m so proud to be an Irish artist and songwriter, following in the footsteps of incredible people like Phil Lynott, Sinead O’Connor, Hozier, Van Morrison.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3gqbE9jDI1g

”I think being Irish helps me to stay grounded too. There’s no room for big egos and self-centeredness when you’re dealing with Irish people, so I’m very glad my friends and family help me stay grounded.”

Kennedy who started his musical career busking learned to play the guitar at the age of 10, he began writing songs at 14 and studied classical music at university for three years.

He won first place at The South County Song contest which is attended by music industry workers.

Kennedy who turns 30 in December, recently teamed up with Normal People star Paul Mescal at the Natural History Museum on a project.

Mescal’s sister, Nell, who is also carving a reputation in the music industry along with hundreds others congratulated Kennedy on his success.