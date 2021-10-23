Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 11:23

Status yellow rain warning issued for two counties

A status yellow warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry over the bank holiday weekend
James Cox

A status yellow warning has been issued for Cork and Kerry over the bank holiday weekend.

Heavy rain is forecast for Saturday afternoon and evening, which may lead to localised flooding in the two counties.

The warning comes into effect at 12pm on Saturday and will remain in place until midnight on Sunday.

There will be a mostly dry but dull start to the day with thick cloud cover.

Met Éireann said outbreaks of rain will spread into the west during the morning and will push eastwards and become widespread in the afternoon.

There will be sunny spells on Sunday but scattered heavy showers will spread nationwide in the afternoon.

The weather for Bank Holiday Monday looks better with sunny spells and scattered showers, temperatures will range from 11 to 13 degrees.

