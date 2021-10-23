Sat, 23 Oct, 2021 - 09:59

Garda investigation into sexual abuse at HSE-run Donegal centre closes

A Garda investigation into prolonged sexual abuse at a HSE-run disability centre in Donegal has closed
Garda investigation into sexual abuse at HSE-run Donegal centre closes

A Garda investigation into prolonged sexual abuse at a HSE-run disability centre in Donegal has closed.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has instructed that there should be no prosecution in relation to 108 alleged sexual assaults on at least 18 intellectually disabled adults, according to The Irish Times.

The abuse occurred between 2003 and 2016 at the Sean O’Hare unit at the Ard Gréine Court complex in Stranorlar, Co Donegal.

The unpublished report, from the National Independent Review Panel (NIRP), completed in August 2020, found “devastating” abuse had been perpetrated on mainly non-verbal adults by another resident who was given the pseudonym 'Brandon'.

The abuse occurred with the “full knowledge of staff and management”.

The incidents of abuse "included molestation, entering residents’ beds at night, exposing himself, prolonged and loud masturbation close to residents, and possibly rape".

Brandon was discharged in 2016, he died in a nursing home last year.

The victims' families were not informed of the abuse until December 2018, by which time at least one of the victims had died.

According to the report, gardaí told the review team in February 2020 that an investigation was ongoing into “allegations of sexual abuse of patients” in the centre, and “also into the alleged withholding of information on the sexual abuse of patients by staff employed by the HSE”.

The HSE said gardaí asked for the publication of the report to be delayed until their investigations had been completed.

Gardaí told The Irish Times that an investigation file had been submitted to the DPP in August 2021 “who has directed ‘no prosecution’ in this case”.

A Garda spokesman said the case was closed unless further evidence warranted it being reopened. A HSE spokesman said the complainant in this case had 28 days to appeal the DPP decision.

Minister of State for Disabilities, Anne Rabbitte, has reiterated her call for the report to be fully published.

Families of Brandon's victims have also told The Irish Times they want the report published in full.

 

More in this section

Enjoy yourselves and be safe, Tánaiste tells public as nightclubs reopen Enjoy yourselves and be safe, Tánaiste tells public as nightclubs reopen
John Delaney directed to provide ODCE with details about litigation John Delaney directed to provide ODCE with details about litigation
UK pair wanted over fatal street stabbing lodge objections to surrender UK pair wanted over fatal street stabbing lodge objections to surrender
Senator condemns 'abusive mobs' as he introduces Bill to protect private homes from protest

Senator condemns 'abusive mobs' as he introduces Bill to protect private homes from protest

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more