Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 17:31

Covid: 2,466 new cases as CMO warns people to be mindful over the bank holiday weekend

As of 8am today, 457 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of whom 90 are in intensive care.
A further of 2,466 confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been recorded, as Dr Tony Holohan warns people to be mindful over the bank holiday weekend.

As of 8am today, 457 Covid-19 patients were hospitalised, of whom 90 were in intensive care.

This comes as nightclubs are set to reopen on Friday night after being closed for almost 600 days due to pandemic restrictions.

The reopening is happening against a backdrop of rising case numbers, hospital admissions, ICU admissions and deaths.

Speaking about the latest figures, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan said it was important for individuals to limit the spread of the disease.

“The bank holiday weekend will bring increased levels of socialising across the country. With the current trajectory of the disease in Ireland it is important that every individual knows and acts on the basic measures to limit the spread of Covid-19,” Dr Holohan said.

“Keep social distance, wear a face mask appropriately, wash your hands regularly and manage your contacts.

“If you are meeting indoors with others, ensure the room is well ventilated, avoid crowded situations and if it feels like an unsafe environment, leave.

“Be mindful of the symptoms of the disease such as fever, cough, or flu like symptoms. If you do experience any symptoms, self-isolate immediately and seek a PCR test as soon as possible.”

Speaking on the fringes of the EU summit in Brussels on Friday, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said the country is beginning to witness the “seasonal backdrop” to the disease.

The Taoiseach has called for a “collective effort” from the public to remain cautious in the weeks and months ahead.

