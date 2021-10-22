Man jailed for sexual assault of partner's niece

Isabel Hayes

A man who sexually assaulted his partner's niece and then claimed her mother had fabricated the allegation due to a family feud has been jailed.

Martin Cawley (65) of Drumcairn Parade, Tallaght, was found guilty by a jury of the single count of sexually assaulting the girl at his home in Dublin on a date in October 2013, when she was just 10-years-old. The trial was held in the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court in July this year.

When interviewed by gardaí, Cawley gave them a handwritten statement in which he alleged the child's mother was “behind it” as she was having a “feud” with her sister, the man's partner. He declined to comment further.

The trial heard the girl was in Cawley's home on the day in question while her mother visited her grandfather in hospital. She was in the sitting room when Cawley came into the room, exposed himself, held her down and simulated sex while on top of her.

The offence came to light when the girl confided in her sister and her parents went to gardaí in 2015. Cawley was interviewed and charged in early 2016.

Insomnia, depression and anxiety

In a victim impact statement outlined in court by Kate Egan BL, prosecuting, the complainant, who is now 18-years-old, said she has suffered from insomnia, depression and high levels of anxiety as a result of the assault. She is constantly covering up her body and has severe trust issues and has worries about how it might affect her in the future.

Ms Egan told the court the complainant has informed the Director of Public Prosecutions that she wishes to waive her anonymity, allowing for the naming of Cawley as per the 1981 Rape Act.

The court heard that Cawley has expressed his remorse in general terms but has not said he accepts the verdict of the jury. He has 46 previous convictions including one sexual offence.

John Fitzgerald SC, defending, said that while 65-years-old, his client is “an elderly man” as a result of various health issues, including diabetes, heart problems and prostate cancer.

He said that Cawley, who is in custody on another matter, has found his time in prison difficult.

Mr Fitzgerald told Judge O'Connor that a prison sentence could be a life sentence for the man, given his health issues. He said the man wishes to return home to his wife and family, who all support him.

Judge Karen O'Connor imposed a three-year prison term but said she would suspend the final nine months in light of Cawley's health issues.