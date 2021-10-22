Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 12:43

Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of his wife

Renato Gehlen murdered his wife, Anne Colomines, who was described today in court as a 'beautiful, intelligent woman' who loved life
Man sentenced to life in prison for murder of his wife

Eoin Reynolds

Renato Gehlen has been sentenced to life imprisonment for murdering his wife, Anne Colomines, who was described today in court as a "beautiful, intelligent woman" who loved life and was looking forward to the future.

Mr Justice Michael McGrath sentenced Gehlen to the mandatory life term after hearing statements written by the deceased's mother, Danielle Gallard, sister Alexandra, father Jean Louis and other family members.

Ms Colomines' mother, Danielle, who was not able to travel in person from France, wrote that her life has lost meaning since her daughter's death. She added: "Anne was my friend, my love, a beautiful, intelligent woman."

Colomines family

The judge offered his condolences to the Colomines family, whose grief he said was made "all the more harrowing" by Gehlen's attempt to say that Ms Colomines killed herself.

Gehlen (39), a Brazilian national, was convicted by unanimous jury verdict of murdering Ms Colomines (37) at the home they shared in Dorset Square, Gardiner Street Upper, Dublin 1 on October 25th, 2017.

His trial heard that Ms Colomines had started seeing another man and told her husband she wanted a divorce.

He claimed that she stabbed herself four times, including a fatal injury that penetrated her heart and a 20cm long knife wound to her neck.

State Pathologist Dr Linda Mulligan told the trial it was "highly unlikely" that Ms Colomines stabbed herself. She also pointed out that there were defensive type injuries to her hands which are often seen when a person tries to block a knife attack.

More in this section

'Habitual offender' grandmother back in court for not wearing mask 'Habitual offender' grandmother back in court for not wearing mask
Carbon emissions down just 3.6% last year despite Covid lockdowns Carbon emissions down just 3.6% last year despite Covid lockdowns
Consumer sentiment holds steady in October Consumer sentiment holds steady in October
Total of 252 patients waiting for hospital beds

Total of 252 patients waiting for hospital beds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more