Total of 252 patients waiting for hospital beds

James Cox

There are 352 patients waiting for beds in Irish hospitals today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO).

According to the INMO's Trolley Watch, there are 283 patients waiting in the emergency department with 69 in wards elsewhere in hospitals.

There are 49 patients waiting for beds in Letterkenny University Hospital and 42 in University Hospital Galway.

These are followed by Cork University Hospital (34), University Hospital Limerick (26), Midlands Regional Hospital (21) and Mayo University Hospital (18).

A pandemic high of 506 patients waiting for beds was recorded on October 12th.

Speaking about hospital overcrowding recently, INMO General Secretary Phil Ni Sheaghdha said: “This is a very dangerous situation. Not only is it putting our members and their patients at significant risk of Covid infection, but it is placing an extraordinary burden on a workforce that is completely exhausted.

“Letting overcrowding escalate over the coming months, as we have seen happen year after year, is going to lead to very poor outcomes for patients at a critical time in the pandemic.

“We need to see government coming forward in the coming days with concrete plans for keeping hospitals safe for patients and staff for the coming winter. That means a detailed Winter Plan from the HSE that includes increased capacity in the community. Next week’s Budget must include plans for substantial investment in homecare packages.”