Fri, 22 Oct, 2021 - 06:29

Nightclubs to open for first time since March 2020

The Government had been hoping to go further on October 22nd by announcing the ending of the vast majority of restrictions.
By Dominic McGrath, PA

Nightclubs will open in the Republic on Friday for the first time since March 2020, as a slight easing of Covid-19 restrictions takes effect.

The Government had been hoping to go further on October 22 by announcing the ending of the vast majority of restrictions.

However, rising case numbers and warnings from health officials mean that many public health regulations – including mask wearing and physical distancing – will remain in place until February 2022.

Alongside the easing of guidelines for the hospitality sector, the Government is warning people to remain vigilant and cautious if the country wants to avoid a return to restrictions.

Queues are expected at nightclubs across the country on Friday night following one of the most significant changes to Covid-19 rules.

On Thursday night, Minister for Culture Catherine Martin confirmed that nightclubs will be able to return with 100 per cent capacity.

Live entertainment venues will be permitted to have 1,500 people standing, under the updated guidelines.

Customers will be able to queue, in a socially distanced manner, at the bar.

The measures, which include extended opening hours beyond 11.30pm, are set to be reviewed in the coming weeks.

Covid certs

More broadly, Covid-19 certificates will still be required for indoor hospitality and indoor events.

Under the rules where people are seated in restaurants, there must be a maximum of 10 adults per table and a maximum 15 including children.

Covid-19 certificates will not be required for outdoor events, with limits on the size of them lifted.

This means full capacity can return to sporting events.

 

Religious services and weddings can also take place without any limits on attendees.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned the public on Thursday to be vigilant of businesses that do not ask for a Covid pass, urging people to insist that restaurants and pubs follow basic rules.

He said that avoiding the return of restrictions in the coming weeks and months would “demand vigilance” from members of the public.

Mr Martin said: “The bottom line is this, to avoid any new restrictions coming in, to avoid going back, we will demand vigilance on behalf of the people generally, all of us.”

