By Dominic McGrath, PA

A man has died in a crash in Ballycastle, Co Antrim.

The man, who was in his 50s, died after his motorcycle collided with another vehicle on the Moyarget Road just before 4.10pm on Thursday.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland said on Thursday evening that the road is closed in both directions and will remain closed for some time.

Local diversions are in place.

Police are appealing for anyone who was in the area at the time to come forward.