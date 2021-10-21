Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 21:31

CAB seize 11 vehicles during Tipperary operation

The seizures were made as part of an ongoing investigation into money laundering and proceeds of crime.
The Criminal Assets Bureau have seized 11 vehicles as part of searches carried out in Co Tipperary on Thursday.

The seizures were made as part of an ongoing operation into money laundering and crime proceeds. The investigation is targeting assets linked to a significant Eastern European organised crime group operating within the jurisdiction, Gardaí said.

On Thursday morning, a car dealership was searched by 24 CAB officers. Five Audi Q7s, two Range Rovers, two BMW X5s, an Audi A4 and a Volkswagen Passat were seized and removed from the search site, four of which were detained for customs/VRT offences.

Gardaí confirmed €11,000 in cash was also seized during the course of the search.

Thursday's operation is linked to a recent CAB search conducted at a motor dealership in Dublin 15 on September 6th, during which seven high-value vehicles were seized, followed by an €80,000 Jaguar I Pace on September 28th.

