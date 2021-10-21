Covid: 2,029 new cases, CMO urges caution ahead of bank holiday weekend

The Department of Health has confirmed 2,029 new cases of Covid-19.

As of 8am on Thursday there were 448 in hospital with the virus, 88 of whom were in intensive care.

The five-day moving average is now 1,906.

Ahead of the bank holiday weekend, chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan said the country has seen a "significant increase in transmission over the course of the last fortnight".

The @hpscireland has today been notified of 2,029 confirmed cases of #COVID19.



As of 8am today, 448 #COVID19 patients are hospitalised, of which 88 are in ICU. — Department of Health (@roinnslainte) October 21, 2021

"We currently have in excess of 500 cases per 100,000 of the population and disease incidence is rising in all age groups and in every part of the country.

"As we come into the bank holiday weekend, take particular care with the three Cs – crowded places with many people nearby, close contact settings - especially where people may not be vaccinated, and confined and enclosed spaces with poor ventilation," Dr Holohan said.

He added that while Covid vaccines "do not eliminate transmission of the disease", they are effective at protecting against severe infection.

"It’s particularly important that people who are vulnerable to severe infection of the disease even when vaccinated, such as older people, plan their activities and recognise the risk factors, particularly in indoor settings.

"If you plan to meet indoors with others, please ensure the room is well ventilated. Please continue to wear a mask where appropriate, wash your hands, manage your contacts, and maintain your social distance.

"Where possible it’s really important to avoid crowded situations, especially indoors. If you are in an environment that feels unsafe then feel empowered to leave," the CMO said.

"Remember that if you have any fever, cough or flu like symptoms at all, self-isolate - do not meet up with others or attend any events - and arrange a PCR test through the HSE as soon as possible."