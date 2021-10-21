Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 14:56

Rosanna Davison shares concern over reports of surrogacy legislation delay

Ms Davison has previously been open about her struggles with fertility and experience of surrogacy to have her first daughter, Sophia.
Rosanna Davison shares concern over reports of surrogacy legislation delay

Rosanna Davison has shared her concern over reports that surrogacy legislation will be delayed.

In a post on Instagram, Ms Davison said she was concerned after reading a report in The Sunday Buisiness Post that the Government is “considering deferral of legislation for international & retrospective pathways to surrogacy.”

Ms Davison has previously been open about her struggles with fertility and experience of surrogacy to have her first daughter.

“If true, this will affect 100s of children & families across Ireland, including my own. Sophia & many other children will be left legally vulnerable & unprotected,” she said.

 

“I’m adding my voice to the 100s of other voices supporting international surrogacy & retrospective pathways to parenthood so that no children are left out. It should be the legal right of my 3 babies that I can protect them equally.

“The heartbreaking reality is that I’m not legally recognised as Sophia’s mother like I am to my twins, yet I am her biological mother.

“I can apply to be her legal guardian from age 2 to 18, but after that I’m a legal stranger to her,” Ms Davison told her followers.

“Whilst I trust that doctors & caregivers will always put a child’s health & welfare first, it’s extremely worrying to know that I can’t consent to a vaccination or a blood test, and I wouldn’t be considered her mother on medical consent forms.

“If Sophia’s legal parent @wesquirke were to become incapacitated or worse, I would be her guardian but not viewed as her parent or mother.

“It’s beyond distressing to consider, but these are the thoughts that cause such anxiety for me and others.

“Sophia shouldn’t be treated differently to her brothers. My 3 children should have me as their mother, parent & protector.”

According to the Business Post, the Government is instead planning to legislate only for domestic, altruistic surrogacy in the forthcoming Assisted Human Reproduction (AHR) Bill and will deal with a framework around the rights of children and parents who have used international surrogacy separately.

More in this section

Nobody can rule out reintroduction of pandemic restrictions, says Varadkar Nobody can rule out reintroduction of pandemic restrictions, says Varadkar
Nigel Farage tricked into saying: 'Tiocfaidh ár lá' Nigel Farage tricked into saying: 'Tiocfaidh ár lá'
HSE facing court action over Limerick woman’s death from blood clots HSE facing court action over Limerick woman’s death from blood clots
Danny O’Donoghue proud Ireland is ‘an international platform for artists’

Danny O’Donoghue proud Ireland is ‘an international platform for artists’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more