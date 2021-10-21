Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 12:06

Lotto: 30 players scoop almost €30,000 each in Wednesday’s €19.06 million draw

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s draw were: 12, 19, 21, 33, 44, 46 and the bonus was 01.
Lotto: 30 players scoop almost €30,000 each in Wednesday’s €19.06 million draw

There were many lucky lotto players nationwide on Wednesday night as 30 people scooped almost €30,000 each in the €19.06 million draw.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s draw were: 12, 19, 21, 33, 44, 46 and the bonus was 01.

As the draw was capped, the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier, which is the match five tier.

There were 30 lucky winners who matched five, becoming the biggest winners in Wednesday's draw with prizes of €29,273 each.

However, there was no winner of the top prize of €19.06 million, which will now be rolling over again for this Saturday's lotto.

More in this section

Health officials insist schools still safe despite rise in Covid-19 cases Health officials insist schools still safe despite rise in Covid-19 cases
Nigel Farage tricked into saying: 'Tiocfaidh ár lá' Nigel Farage tricked into saying: 'Tiocfaidh ár lá'
Unionists clash with Irish Senators over protocol during Stormont visit Unionists clash with Irish Senators over protocol during Stormont visit
Danny O’Donoghue proud Ireland is ‘an international platform for artists’

Danny O’Donoghue proud Ireland is ‘an international platform for artists’

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more