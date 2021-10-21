Lotto: 30 players scoop almost €30,000 each in Wednesday’s €19.06 million draw

There were many lucky lotto players nationwide on Wednesday night as 30 people scooped almost €30,000 each in the €19.06 million draw.

The winning numbers in Wednesday’s draw were: 12, 19, 21, 33, 44, 46 and the bonus was 01.

As the draw was capped, the funds that would usually be added to the jackpot were instead distributed to the next prize tier, which is the match five tier.

There were 30 lucky winners who matched five, becoming the biggest winners in Wednesday's draw with prizes of €29,273 each.

However, there was no winner of the top prize of €19.06 million, which will now be rolling over again for this Saturday's lotto.