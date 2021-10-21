Thu, 21 Oct, 2021 - 11:09

Late Late Show line up revealed as it welcomes back largest audience since 2020

Billy Connolly, Anna Geary, and John Boyne are just some of the guests set to make an appearance on this week's show.
Late Late Show line up revealed as it welcomes back largest audience since 2020

This week is a special one for RTÉ's The Late Late show as the programme welcomes it's largest studio audience since March 2020.

Billy Connolly, Anna Geary, and John Boyne are just some of the guests set to make an appearance on this week's show.

Ireland's Fittest Family coaches Anna Geary, Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O'Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan will be catching up with host Ryan Tubridy ahead of the show's return on October 31st.

Comedian Billy Connolly will be joining the programme from Florida to reflect on his stellar comedy career.

Love/Hate and Misfits star Robert Sheehan will be making an appearance to talk about growing up in Portlaoise and his journey becoming an author despite failing English in the Leaving Certificate.

Author John Boyne will also join Ryan to share the stories behind some of his best selling books.

Last but not least, Meath's All-Ireland winning sport's star Vikki Wall will be on the show, sharing her favourite photos from the GAA year.

The Late Late Show will be on RTÉ One tonight at 9:35 pm

More in this section

Unionists clash with Irish Senators over protocol during Stormont visit Unionists clash with Irish Senators over protocol during Stormont visit
Solicitor challenges handling of unfair dismissal case before WRC Solicitor challenges handling of unfair dismissal case before WRC
Mortality from Covid to rise as experts warn pandemic is ‘growing’ Mortality from Covid to rise as experts warn pandemic is ‘growing’
Health officials insist schools still safe despite rise in Covid-19 cases

Health officials insist schools still safe despite rise in Covid-19 cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more