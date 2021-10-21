Late Late Show line up revealed as it welcomes back largest audience since 2020

This week is a special one for RTÉ's The Late Late show as the programme welcomes it's largest studio audience since March 2020.

Billy Connolly, Anna Geary, and John Boyne are just some of the guests set to make an appearance on this week's show.

Ireland's Fittest Family coaches Anna Geary, Davy Fitzgerald, Derval O'Rourke and Donncha O’Callaghan will be catching up with host Ryan Tubridy ahead of the show's return on October 31st.

Comedian Billy Connolly will be joining the programme from Florida to reflect on his stellar comedy career.

Love/Hate and Misfits star Robert Sheehan will be making an appearance to talk about growing up in Portlaoise and his journey becoming an author despite failing English in the Leaving Certificate.

Author John Boyne will also join Ryan to share the stories behind some of his best selling books.

Last but not least, Meath's All-Ireland winning sport's star Vikki Wall will be on the show, sharing her favourite photos from the GAA year.

The Late Late Show will be on RTÉ One tonight at 9:35 pm