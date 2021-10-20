Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 21:55

Nigel Farage tricked into saying: 'Tiocfaidh ár lá'

Nigel Farage has been tricked into using Republican slogan 'Tiocfaidh ár lá' in a paid for birthday greeting
James Cox

Nigel Farage has been tricked into using Republican slogan 'Tiocfaidh ár lá' in a paid for birthday greeting.

Mr Farage, a leading Brexiteer and former head of the United Kingdom Independence Party, was recently duped into saying 'Up the Ra!' in a similar video.

In the latest video, Mr Farage said: “They want to wish you a very happy 71st birthday, and they’re looking forward to seeing you and some of the old team at Tiocfaidh ár lá’s in Brighton.”

The name 'Gerard' appears to be a nod to former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams, while an IRA bomb targeted former British prime minister Margaret Thatcher and her Conservative Party colleagues in 1984.

Following the 'Up the Ra!' video, Mr Farage was interviewed on Claire Byrne Live.

When he argued Ireland should leave the European Union, Ms Byrne played the video and questioned his understanding of Irish history.

She said: “Don’t try and lecture the Irish people about the history, culture and precarious nature of peace on this island. You haven’t got a clue.”

Unionists clash with Irish Senators over protocol during Stormont visit

