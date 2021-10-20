Covid: 2,148 new cases, 63 deaths notified in past week

James Cox

A further 2,148 Covid-19 cases have been confirmed in the State today.

There are 464 coronavirus patients in hospital, with 86 in intensive care units.

There has been a total of 5,369 deaths related to Covid-19 notified in Ireland. This includes 63 deaths newly notified in the past week (since last Wednesday).

The five-day moving average is 1,937.

Chief medical officer Dr Tony Holhan said: “Disease incidence is high and increasing across the country and across all age groups. However, vaccination has helped us prevent many serious illnesses and deaths.

“Covid-19 is one of the most contagious viruses we have ever experienced. We have achieved extensive suppression of this disease in the past, our collective commitment to the basic measures now need to be reviewed and enhanced.

“While vaccination rates are extremely high, they are only one tool we need to use in protecting ourselves against Covid-19. The other is compliance with basic public health measures by the general public and across sectors. This will be critical in the weeks ahead and while infection rates remain high.

“The appropriate use of masks, physical distancing, well ventilated rooms, hand and respiratory hygiene, and the act of self-isolation with the onset of symptoms is vital if we are to mitigate the further spread of Covid-19 over the winter months.”