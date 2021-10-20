Lotto: Players again urged to purchase tickets early ahead of €19.06m capped jackpot

This evening marks the sixth draw for the record-breaking €19.06 million lotto jackpot.

Ahead of Wednesday's draw, the National Lottery are again urging players to purchase their tickets early before the 7.45pm cut-off time.

Tickets can be purchased in-store or through the National Lottery app.

As tonight's jackpot is capped at €19.06 million, no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won.

The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner.

A jackpot win tonight will end the current rolling draw which has been running for over four months.