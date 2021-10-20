Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 16:04

Lotto: Players again urged to purchase tickets early ahead of €19.06m capped jackpot

As tonight's jackpot is capped at €19.06 million, no additional money will be added to the jackpot prize until it is won.
This evening marks the sixth draw for the record-breaking €19.06 million lotto jackpot.

Ahead of Wednesday's draw, the National Lottery are again urging players to purchase their tickets early before the 7.45pm cut-off time.

Tickets can be purchased in-store or through the National Lottery app.

The funds that would normally go to the jackpot will now be distributed to the next prize tier at which there is a winner.

A jackpot win tonight will end the current rolling draw which has been running for over four months.

