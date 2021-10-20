Man dies after three-vehicle crash on M9 motorway

James Cox

A man, aged in his 80s, has died following a three-vehicle crash on the M9 motorway.

Shortly after 7am this morning, gardaí responded to a three-car collision between Junction 4 and Junction 5 on the M9 southbound.

The driver of one of the cars, a man in his 80s, was taken to St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny in a serious condition, where he later died.

Another man in his 30s was taken to hospital where his condition is currently described as serious. The third person, a woman in her 30s was taken to St Luke’s Hospital Kilkenny to be treated for her injuries which are not understood to be life-threatening.

The road was closed to allow for a technical examination to take place, it has since reopened.

Investigating gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward. They are particularly appealing to any road users who were travelling on this road at the time with camera footage to make this available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kildare Garda Station on 045 527 730, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.