Over three million people watched TG4 during the pandemic

Irish TV channel TG4 has said that despite the challenges of the pandemic, the station had a positive year in 2020.

Some 83 per cent of the population tuned into the station at some point during 2020, with the channel retaining its place as the 6th most watched station in Ireland.

There was a three per cent increase in TG4's prime time audience during 2020, with streams on the TG4 player increasing by 158 per cent.

Of the public funding it receives, the station said 77 per cent was spent on Irish language content.

Alan Esslemont, Director General TG4, said: “I would like to thank my colleagues in TG4 and the TG4 Board. Their hard work during what was a personally and professionally difficult year, has enabled us to continue to work effectively as a team, despite working remotely, and is a testament to their unstinting dedication to TG4.”

“2021 is an important landmark for TG4 as we celebrate our 25th year on air,” he added.

“While 25 years ago there was opposition across Irish society to the establishment of 'Teilifís na Gaeilge', a quarter of a century has seen the emergence of TG4 as a genuine force for Irish language audio-visual innovation.

“The Board, management and staff of TG4, together with our partners, will continue in our efforts to reimagine the role of TG4 and status of the Irish language and the Gaeltacht in Irish society.

“We believe that media and the arts play a central role in this reimagined vision, and we look forward to working collaboratively on its delivery, in the years ahead.”