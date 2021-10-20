Wed, 20 Oct, 2021 - 06:04

Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Antrim industrial estate

Residents nearby have reported hearing explosions from the fire.
Firefighters tackle huge blaze in Antrim industrial estate

By Dominic McGrath and Trevor Marshallsea, PA

Firefighters are battling a large blaze at an industrial estate in Antrim.

Antrim and Newtownabbey police said in a tweet they were called to the fire in Stiles Way at the Rathenraw Industrial Estate around 8.30pm.

Several nearby residents and local South Antrim MLA Pam Cameron have reported on social media hearing a number of large explosions from the fire.

Roy Purvis, Group Commander at the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service, told the PA news agency 38 firefighters were involved in tackling the blaze, alongside with six appliances.

He said it started in a single lorry on Tuesday evening before spreading to around 30 other trailers.

Foam and water jets are being used by firefighters to tackle the blaze and to bring it under control.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Police have asked residents near the estate to “stay indoors and keep their windows closed due to large amounts of smoke in the area”.

More in this section

Residents challenge permission for 698-bed student complex in Goatstown Residents challenge permission for 698-bed student complex in Goatstown
Violent rapist hasn’t shown ‘any hint of remorse’ as judge rejects appeal Violent rapist hasn’t shown ‘any hint of remorse’ as judge rejects appeal
US firm's actions could have 'catastrophic' consequences for Dublin development US firm's actions could have 'catastrophic' consequences for Dublin development
Trinity defends using old pre-recorded lectures in new academic year

Trinity defends using old pre-recorded lectures in new academic year

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more