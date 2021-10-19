Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 17:25

Campaigners urge Government to reverse decision to export live pigs to China

Animal welfare experts have said such live exports would be ‘cruel and inhumane’.
Campaigners urge Government to reverse decision to export live pigs to China

By Cate McCurry, PA

Animal welfare campaigners have demanded a U-turn on the Government’s decision to export live pigs to China.

Representatives from Ethical Farming Ireland and My Lovely Pig Rescue, joined by a number of celebrities and animal welfare experts, said the export would be “cruel and inhumane”.

A protest was held outside Government Buildings in Dublin to demand that the Minister for Agriculture, Charlie McConalogue, act immediately to overturn the decision.

Campaigners said it was a “shameful” decision to fly pigs to China, and urged the Government to end all long-distance animal transports.

Live pig export protest
Actor Pauline McLynn joins members of Ethical Farming Ireland and My Lovely Pig Rescue protesting outside Leinster House in Dublin against the export of live pigs from Ireland to China (Niall Carson/PA)

Campaigners were dressed as the Three Little Pigs and a distraught air hostess, holding a life-size model pig in a cargo crate bound for China.

The protest was attended by singer-songwriter Cathy Davey, founder of My Lovely Pig Rescue, singer and animal welfare activist Linda Martin, the actor Pauline McLynn, and animal welfare experts,

Last month Mr McConalogue confirmed that he and Ni Yuefeng of the General Administration of Customs of China (GACC) signed and exchanged formal protocols that will pave the way for the export of breeding pigs from Ireland to China.

The organisers said that pigs were highly sensitive and intelligent beings who get stressed easily, and that sending them on a long flight, packed into crates in the cargo bay, was “cruel and inhumane”.

 

Peter Stevenson OBE, chief policy adviser of Compassion in World Farming, said: “I urge the Irish Government not to send pigs to China. The pigs will suffer during such long journeys.

“Once in China they may be confined in narrow sow stalls, which are illegal in Ireland.

“They will also be housed in multi-storey farms, which have suddenly become fashionable in China. Ireland should not be expanding its inhumane live export trade.”

More in this section

Violent rapist hasn’t shown ‘any hint of remorse’ as judge rejects appeal Violent rapist hasn’t shown ‘any hint of remorse’ as judge rejects appeal
'Mass confusion' among nightclub owners on new guidelines 'Mass confusion' among nightclub owners on new guidelines
US firm's actions could have 'catastrophic' consequences for Dublin development US firm's actions could have 'catastrophic' consequences for Dublin development
Residents challenge permission for 698-bed student complex in Goatstown

Residents challenge permission for 698-bed student complex in Goatstown

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more