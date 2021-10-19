Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 12:02

Live: Normal trading hours to return for hospitality, nightclubs reopening with restrictions

The Government is set to announce the restrictions to be eased in the next phase of reopening
Live: Normal trading hours to return for hospitality, nightclubs reopening with restrictions

James Cox

The Government will announce the next phase of reopening today, with some restrictions to be loosened. while others including the use of Covid vaccine certificates, will remain in place.

An announcement by the Taoiseach is expected to take place around lunchtime, however, this will depend on the length of the preceding Cabinet meeting.

A number of the measures we can expect from Friday include the following:

  • The Government has confirmed the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has advised nightclubs can reopen but with restrictions in place like Covid certs.
  • Normal trading hours are likely to resume for in pubs, restaurants and wider hospitality.
  • Vaccine passes are likely to be required to access hospitality until at least the end of the year.
  • Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has confirmed everyone over the age of 60 is going to be offered a Covid vaccine booster.
  • Nphet has recommended public health restrictions such as social distancing and mask wearing should remain in place until February 2022.
  • The return to full capacity at sports grounds is expected to be approved, provided it is an outdoor activity.
  • Minister Donnelly has said the use of antigen testing will now be expanded to include the close contacts of anyone who tests positive for the virus.

More in this section

British army veteran on trial for Troubles killing dies with Covid-19 British army veteran on trial for Troubles killing dies with Covid-19
Galwayman behind a plan to rob Mayo businessman in 'barbaric' attack is jailed Galwayman behind a plan to rob Mayo businessman in 'barbaric' attack is jailed
Revenues at CervicalCheck scandal lab increased by 40% after issues became public Revenues at CervicalCheck scandal lab increased by 40% after issues became public
Numbers attending some Emergency Departments up 20% on 2019 figures

Numbers attending some Emergency Departments up 20% on 2019 figures

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more