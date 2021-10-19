Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 11:42

Man (23) dies in hospital following Portadown assault

Police have launched a murder investigation and arrested one man.
By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

PSNI detectives have launched a murder investigation after a man died in hospital following an incident in Portadown, Co Armagh.

It is understood that the 23-year-old victim was assaulted in the town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Detective Chief Inspector Darren McCartney said: “We believe that the man was assaulted outside licensed premises at the junction of West Street and Mandeville Street in Portadown town centre at around 1.40am on Sunday.

“A short time after the assault occurred, it was reported that the man had fallen in the street and was taken by ambulance to hospital, where he died on Monday evening.

“A 22-year-old man initially arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm with intent has been rearrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.

“From viewing CCTV footage of the scene recorded at the time of the incident, I know there were a large number of pedestrians and motorists in the area.

“I am appealing to those pedestrians and motorists who were in the area at the time to contact Major Investigation Team detectives in Gough on 101, quoting reference number 569 17/10/21.”

