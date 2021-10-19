'You haven't got a clue,' Claire Byrne tells Nigel Farage in debate on Ireland and EU

James Cox

RTÉ host Claire Byrne challenged Nigel Farage on his knowledge of Irish history during a phone interview on her show last night.

Mr Farage argued that Ireland should leave the EU, before he asked why Irish nationalists had fought so long for independence from Britain.

Ms Byrne highlighted the recent video clip where Mr Farage was duped into saying 'Up the Ra' in a paid birthday greeting.

Mr Farage, a leading Brexiteer and former head of the United Kingdom Independence Party, used the republican slogan in a paid-for birthday greeting video.

She said: “Don’t try and lecture the Irish people about the history, culture and precarious nature of peace on this island. You haven’t got a clue.”

Mr Farage replied: “How dare you suggest that?” He added that he has “close family links with your country”.

Ms Byrne has been widely praised for her handling of the interview, while some questioned whether having Mr Farage on was a good idea.