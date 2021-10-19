Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 10:40

Gardaí seize €70,000 worth of cannabis from premises on Dublin’s Capel Street

Cash to the value of €6,880 and documents were also seized during a search
Gardaí seize €70,000 worth of cannabis from premises on Dublin’s Capel Street

Gardaí have seized €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a search operation on Capel Street in Dublin.

At around 3pm on Monday, gardaí attached to Store Street executed a search warrant at a premises on the street in Dublin 1.

During the course of the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €70,000 was seized.

Cash to the value of €6,880 and documents were also seized during the search. The drugs will now be sent for analysis, gardaí said.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement added.

More in this section

Numbers attending some Emergency Departments up 20% on 2019 figures Numbers attending some Emergency Departments up 20% on 2019 figures
Galwayman behind a plan to rob Mayo businessman in 'barbaric' attack is jailed Galwayman behind a plan to rob Mayo businessman in 'barbaric' attack is jailed
Revenues at CervicalCheck scandal lab increased by 40% after issues became public Revenues at CervicalCheck scandal lab increased by 40% after issues became public
British army veteran on trial for Troubles killing dies with Covid-19

British army veteran on trial for Troubles killing dies with Covid-19

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more