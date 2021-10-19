Gardaí seize €70,000 worth of cannabis from premises on Dublin’s Capel Street

Gardaí have seized €70,000 worth of suspected cannabis herb during a search operation on Capel Street in Dublin.

At around 3pm on Monday, gardaí attached to Store Street executed a search warrant at a premises on the street in Dublin 1.

During the course of the search, cannabis herb with an estimated street value of €70,000 was seized.

Cash to the value of €6,880 and documents were also seized during the search. The drugs will now be sent for analysis, gardaí said.

No arrests have been made at this time and investigations are ongoing, a Garda statement added.