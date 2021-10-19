Tue, 19 Oct, 2021 - 07:38

Man (30s) killed in Meath road crash

The crash occurred on the R147 near Kells on Monday evening.
A man in his 30s has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Meath.

The incident took place on the R147 in Carnaross, Kells shortly before 9.30pm on Monday.

Gardaí received reports that a car had collided with the back of a truck which had been parked on the roadside. Upon attending the scene, the man, who was the driver of the car, was pronounced dead.

His body was taken to the mortuary at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Navan where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

Gardaí said the road remains closed to facilitate a technical examination of the scene, with local diversions in place.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash, particularly road users with dash-cam footage who were travelling between Kells and Virginia between 9pm and 10pm on Monday night are asked to contact Gardaí at Kells Garda station on 046-92 80820, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111, or any Garda station.

