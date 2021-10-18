Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 17:04

Murder probe launched after body found in Co Derry

The PSNI has appealed for information.
Murder probe launched after body found in Co Derry

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives from the PSNI Major Investigation Team have launched a murder investigation after the body of a male was discovered on Monday in Co Derry.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Phelan said: “Just after 12.30 this afternoon, police received a report that the body of a deceased male had been found at a residential property in the Sandy Braes area of Magherafelt.

“Police attended and a man has been arrested nearby on suspicion of murder.

“My investigation is at a very early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the Sandy Braes area in recent days and who witnessed anything to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference 944 of 18/10/21.”

More in this section

Judge rules HSE 'unlawfully interfered' with autistic girl's rights Judge rules HSE 'unlawfully interfered' with autistic girl's rights
Teenager scalded by coffee settles case with Dublin hotel for €50,000 Teenager scalded by coffee settles case with Dublin hotel for €50,000
Michelle O’Neill reveals she removed ‘uninvited person’ from her home Michelle O’Neill reveals she removed ‘uninvited person’ from her home
Laois man jailed for raping niece while she babysat his children

Laois man jailed for raping niece while she babysat his children

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course  Online school rethinks Maths with 5-day course 
How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more