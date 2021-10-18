Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 16:00

Met Éireann says ‘very mild’ autumn weather set to end on Thursday

A series of tropical maritime air masses from the southwest has brought temperatures similar to summer
The mild weather which has made this one of the warmest autumns on record in Ireland is due to end on Thursday.

A series of tropical maritime air masses from the southwest has brought temperatures similar to an Irish summer.

Temperatures were up to 20 degrees in the Phoenix Park in Dublin on Monday afternoon, while a high of 19.2 degrees was recorded in Carlow on Sunday.

This is between five and seven degrees higher than the average for this time of year.

Currently every weather station in the State is showing temperatures well above the long term average for October. Phoenix Park is currently recording a temperature of 12.5 degrees for October, the average being 10.9 degrees.

Oak Park in Co Carlow’s average temperature for the month at 12.1 degrees is two degrees higher than normal and in Cork it is 11.8 degrees, 1.5 degrees higher than normal.

Met Éireann forecaster Emer Flood told The Irish Times there has been a series of tropical air flows over Ireland during the autumn. The normal weather pattern is for cooler air masses from the north to be over Ireland during the autumn bringing rain and lower temperatures.

Normal service will resume on Thursday as Atlantic low fronts bring fresh, blustery weather and highs of only 12 degrees.

The unsettled weather will continue into the weekend with wet, breezy conditions at times as showers and spells of rain spread from the Atlantic.

The extraordinarily mild October follows on from one of the warmest September on record with temperatures well above normal everywhere.

Eleven weather stations in the Republic had a record-breaking month, while temperatures in Northern Ireland were equal to the previous record from 15 years ago.

