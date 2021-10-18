Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 13:21

Ireland’s carbon budget recommendations to be published ‘in very near future’

Work is at an advanced stage to bring forward a carbon budget, the chair of the Climate Change Advisory Council said
Ireland’s carbon budget recommendations to be published ‘in very near future’

Vivienne Clarke

The Climate Change Advisory Council will develop an annual plan based on a review of each sector to help tackle carbon emissions, its chair has said.

Marie Donnelly told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that a recommendation to Government for an all-island carbon budget to tackle emissions across all sectors up to 2035 will be published shortly.

When asked exactly when, she replied “in the very near future.”

Ms Donnelly said that work was at an advanced stage to bring forward a carbon budget divided into two five-year blocks to cover the periods 2021-2025 and 2026-2030, with a provisional budget for the following five years.

The carbon budget would be based on the most up-to-date science, she said.

“We have a very real challenge. Ireland has set a very high ambition of achieving net zero emissions by 2050 and a 51 per cent reduction by 2030.”

Energy

The council will put forward an all-economy budget that will be allocated across individual sectors by the Government, she said.

To reduce emissions the electricity sector must shift to renewable energy using wind, wave, water and solar, followed by offshore wind and floating offshore wind in the years to come.

“Ireland is very fortunate in that we have a very high natural resource that will allow us to transition into a decarbonised electricity system over the next years”, she added.

The challenge for each sector will be dealt with in the Climate Action Plan, which will come in the form of policies, actions, supports and incentives to support each sector to stay within its own budget, she added.

More in this section

'Easier' post-Brexit for Irish to get job teaching English in 'dream foreign location' 'Easier' post-Brexit for Irish to get job teaching English in 'dream foreign location'
School blames ‘serious flaws’ in HSE Covid rules after outbreak of 30 cases School blames ‘serious flaws’ in HSE Covid rules after outbreak of 30 cases
Sinn Féin top polls again, Fianna Fáil take narrow lead over Fine Gael Sinn Féin top polls again, Fianna Fáil take narrow lead over Fine Gael
Leading Irish fashion designer 'worn down' by abusive messages online

Leading Irish fashion designer 'worn down' by abusive messages online

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more