Mon, 18 Oct, 2021 - 08:31

Ireland’s dirtiest towns and cities revealed in litter survey

Portlaoise was meanwhile the cleanest of 40 areas surveyed across the country
Ireland’s dirtiest towns and cities revealed in litter survey

Dublin's North Inner City, Limerick City South and Drogheda have been deemed the three worst areas for litter in Ireland.

The first post-lockdown survey by Irish Business Against Litter meanwhile found Portlaoise to be the cleanest of the 40 areas surveyed across the country.

Most towns have cleaned up over the past 12 months, but litter in the nation’s main cities has worsened to levels not seen in ten years.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan however said that some areas have seen an improvement.

“We’ve seen a very welcome improvement in Carlow, which was in the doldrums for a number of years. It’s now clean to European norms,” he said.

“The same can be said of Longford, which again was second bottom half of our chart for a number of years – that has improved to a top ten position.

“And, in what was generally a pretty dire survey for city centres, Galway city centre has improved, and it is clean along with Waterford city centre.”

More in this section

Sinn Féin top polls again, Fianna Fáil take narrow lead over Fine Gael Sinn Féin top polls again, Fianna Fáil take narrow lead over Fine Gael
Ireland 'vulnerable' after latest surge as 1,380 new cases reported Ireland 'vulnerable' after latest surge as 1,380 new cases reported
Man arrested in Cork city over taxi driver robberies Man arrested in Cork city over taxi driver robberies
School blames ‘serious flaws’ in HSE Covid rules after outbreak of 30 cases

School blames ‘serious flaws’ in HSE Covid rules after outbreak of 30 cases

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service How €2,000 turned into Cork's number one plumbing service
Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries Irish Business Design Challenge 2021 is now open for entries
A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre A never-ending journey; Ireland's most sustainable shopping centre

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more