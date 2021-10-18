Ireland’s dirtiest towns and cities revealed in litter survey

Dublin's North Inner City, Limerick City South and Drogheda have been deemed the three worst areas for litter in Ireland.

The first post-lockdown survey by Irish Business Against Litter meanwhile found Portlaoise to be the cleanest of the 40 areas surveyed across the country.

Most towns have cleaned up over the past 12 months, but litter in the nation’s main cities has worsened to levels not seen in ten years.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan however said that some areas have seen an improvement.

Latest IBAL litter survey results: how is your town doing?

“We’ve seen a very welcome improvement in Carlow, which was in the doldrums for a number of years. It’s now clean to European norms,” he said.

“The same can be said of Longford, which again was second bottom half of our chart for a number of years – that has improved to a top ten position.

“And, in what was generally a pretty dire survey for city centres, Galway city centre has improved, and it is clean along with Waterford city centre.”