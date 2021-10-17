Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 19:38

Teenager charged in connection with Dublin robbery and assault

The man, aged in his late teens, is due to appear in court on Monday morning.
A man in his late teens has been charged in relation to a robbery and assault which took place in Dublin on Saturday.

Shortly after 1am, a man was assaulted by another man near St Stephen's Green in Dublin City Centre and had a number of personal items taken from him.

The injured man was taken to St James' Hospital by ambulance where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí investigated the matter and officers on patrol arrested the suspect on Fitzwilliam Street later that night. The man was taken to Pearse Street Garda station and was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

The stolen property was recovered and returned to the injured man.

The man who was arrested has since been charged and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice on Monday morning.

