Sinn Féin top polls again, Fianna Fáil take narrow lead over Fine Gael

The latest Behaviours and Attitudes poll found Sinn Féin have the largest support on 31 per cent.
Sinn Féin remain the political party with the most support, according to the latest Behaviours & Attitudes poll.

Despite dropping two points, Mary Lou McDonald's party are out in front on 31 per cent, 8 per cent in the clear of their closest rivals.

As reported by the Irish Examiner, the poll published in the Sunday Times found support for Fianna Fáil increased to 23 per cent, while Fine Gael are just behind on 21 per cent.

However, a separate poll by the Irish Mail had support for the two Government parties' in the reverse order, with Fine Gael on 26 per cent with a much more dramatic gap to Fianna Fáil on 16 per cent.

Earlier this month, an Irish Times/Ipsos MRBI poll showed similar results for Sinn Féin, out in front on 32 per cent, followed by Fine Gael (22 per cent) and Fianna Fáil (20 per cent).

The poll also showed a drop in the satisfaction rating for the Government from 53 per cent in June to 46 per cent in early October.

