Nightclubs' return dependent on advice from Nphet, says minister

Advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) will inform what action the Government take ahead of the next stage in the easing of Covid-19 restrictions next week.

Minister for Children Roderic O'Gorman said there is a "strong desire" to ease restrictions further on Friday, October 22nd, however, rising case numbers are of concern to officials.

According to the Irish Examiner, Mr O'Gorman said the Government will push for restrictions to be eased as planned, but it is expected that Covid certs for hospitality settings will remain in place.

It had previously been anticipated that the requirement for customers to show proof of vaccination or recovery in order to eat or drink indoors would be done away with as part of the next easing, but rising Covid hospitalisations over recent weeks has called this into question.

Nightclubs, one of the last remaining sectors to reopen, were due to get the green light from the 22nd, but this is also at risk. However, the HSE's chief clinical officer, Dr Colm Henry suggested these venues could reopen if Covid certs were required for admission.

Advice

Speaking to RTÉ about the chance of Nightclubs reopening next week, Mr O'Gorman said: "I think that depends on what we get from Nphet tomorrow (Monday). I would definitely like to see it happening, the nightclub industry has taken the longest hit from Covid now of almost 19 months shut."

He said they are concerned with rising case numbers over the last two weeks, but added: "I think there is a strong desire that we do want to, as far as if safe, continue with the reopening of society."

Nphet are due to meet with Government leaders on Monday to give their advice on the easing of restrictions before the Cabinet meet on Tuesday to make a final decision. The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (Niac) is also expected to issue their advice regarding booster vaccinations ahead of Tuesday's meeting.

"We're not going back," Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys said.

"We're going to look at Covid certs, we're going to look at booster vaccinations, and those are all of the issues that are being taken into consideration," she added.