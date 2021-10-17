Sun, 17 Oct, 2021 - 11:34

Man arrested in Cork city over taxi driver robberies

Digital Desk Staff

A man has been arrested following a number of reported robberies from taxi drivers in Cork City.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Gardaí said that a man in his 30s was arrested in the city on Saturday.

A statement revealed that on three dates in October, a number of robberies occurred.

On October 6th, a sum of cash was taken after a taxi driver in his 60s was threatened and robbed at knifepoint by a male passenger at Spring Lane, Blackpool.

Another taxi driver in his 60s was threatened and robbed at knifepoint after picking up a male passenger on Thomas Davis Street on October 12th.

In the third incident, a taxi driver in his 70s was threatened at knifepoint after picking up a passenger in the Mayfield area on October 13th.

It is understood that in each case none of the drivers were physically injured.

Gardaí said that a man has been arrested, and he is currently being detained for questioning at Mayfield Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

Enquires are ongoing, gardaí added.

