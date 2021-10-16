Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 18:42

Arrests made after two men abscond from Cavan prison

The Irish Prison Service alerted Gardaí of the incident which took place in the early hours of Saturday morning.
Two men have been arrested after absconding from an open prison in Co Cavan.

Gardaí confirmed they were alerted by the Irish Prison Service after the two, both aged in their 20s, absconded from the facility in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Officers in Cavan investigated the matter and the two were arrested and detained at Gurranbraher Garda station "in relation to an unauthorised taking of a vehicle", a statement from Gardaí said.

The two men are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 and investigations are ongoing.

