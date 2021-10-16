Sat, 16 Oct, 2021 - 18:04

Emergency services respond to blaze at high-rise building in Tallaght

Eight units of the Dublin Fire Brigade attended the scene at Belgard Square in Tallaght.
Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a high-rise building in Tallaght.

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed eight units attended the scene at Belgard Square on Saturday evening.

In a tweet on their official Twitter account, Dublin Fire Brigade also shared images of the blaze, showing large plumes of black smoke coming from the building.

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles to access the scene.

Gardaí also confirmed traffic diversions are in place on account of the fire and Luas services in the area have also been disrupted.

More to follow.

