Emergency services respond to blaze at high-rise building in Tallaght

Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a high-rise building in Tallaght.

Dublin Fire Brigade confirmed eight units attended the scene at Belgard Square on Saturday evening.

#Tallaght



8️⃣ Eight units are currently attending a high rise building fire in Belgard Square



3️⃣ Three ambulances are also on scene



🚫 Please keep clear of the area to allow emergency vehicles access #Dublin #fire pic.twitter.com/855J3QlEGw — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) October 16, 2021

In a tweet on their official Twitter account, Dublin Fire Brigade also shared images of the blaze, showing large plumes of black smoke coming from the building.

Dublin Traffic: Traffic diversions are in place in Tallaght due to a fire at Belgard Square. Luas services are also interrupted and trams are being diverted out of Tallaght. @DubFireBrigade are at scene. — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) October 16, 2021

Members of the public are being asked to avoid the area to allow emergency vehicles to access the scene.

Gardaí also confirmed traffic diversions are in place on account of the fire and Luas services in the area have also been disrupted.

More to follow.